August 30, 2025 12:46 AM हिंदी

DPL 2025: Nitish Rana’s blazing ton powers West Delhi Lions into Qualifier 2

Nitish Rana’s blazing ton powers West Delhi Lions thrilling win over South Delhi Superstarz and into Qualifier 2 of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The West Delhi Lions roared into Qualifier 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 after skipper Nitish Rana’s sensational century powered them to a thrilling seven-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing a daunting target of 202, the Lions suffered early hiccups with two wickets falling inside the Power-play. But Rana, leading from the front, joined hands with Krish Yadav to steady the ship. The duo stitched a crucial 97-run stand for the third wicket, which swung the momentum firmly back in the Lions’ favour.

Krish looked fluent in his 31 off 22 before being dismissed by Aman Bharti, but Rana carried on unfazed. The skipper unleashed his full range of strokes, mixing timing with power, and ensured the chase stayed under control. His match-winning ton, studded with crisp boundaries and calculated aggression, became the cornerstone of the Lions’ successful pursuit.

Earlier, the South Delhi Superstarz had posted an imposing 201/5 in 20 overs. Openers Anmol Sharma and Ankur Kaushik gave their side a flying start with a 67-run stand, but a mini-collapse saw them stumble to 78/3.

It was then that captain Tejasvi Dahiya and Sumit Mathur took charge. The pair added a magnificent 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket, rebuilding the innings with attacking strokeplay. Tejasvi played a captain’s knock of 60 off 33 before falling to Anirudh Chowdhary, while Sumit Mathur provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 48 off just 26 balls, propelling the Superstarz past the 200-run mark.

But Rana’s brilliance with the bat ensured the Lions had the final say. With this win, the West Delhi Lions booked a spot in Qualifier 2, where they will face East Delhi Riders on Saturday. The winner of that contest will earn a ticket to the grand finale against Central Delhi Kings, setting the stage for a blockbuster finish to the tournament.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Nitish Rana’s blazing ton powers West Delhi Lions thrilling win over South Delhi Superstarz and into Qualifier 2 of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: Nitish Rana’s blazing ton powers West Delhi Lions into Qualifier 2

‘Opportunity to mitigate US tariffs impact’, says businessmen ahead of PM Modi-Jinping meet

‘Opportunity to mitigate US tariffs impact’, say businessmen ahead of PM Modi-Jinping meet

Piyush Goyal meets UAE counterpart; discusses bilateral trade, other key issues

Piyush Goyal meets UAE counterpart; discusses bilateral trade, other key issues

Indian Army hosts ‘Converge Capsule-II’ to boost military-civil fusion further for stronger India

Indian Army hosts ‘Converge Capsule-II’ to boost military-civil fusion further for stronger India

No.9 seed Elena Rybakina dominates former winner Emma Raducanu for third-round victory in women's singles of US Open in New York on Friday. Photo credit: www.usopen.org

US Open: Rybakina dominates Raducanu for third-round victory

Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar shine as Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls in tie-breaker thriller in second match on the opening day of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Khatri, Inamdar shine as Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls in tie-breaker

Dilshan Madushanka's last-over hat-trick seals thrilling 7-run win for Sri Lanka over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of two-match series in Harare on Friday. Photo credit: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

1st ODI: Madushanka's last-over hat-trick seals thrilling 7-run win for Sri Lanka over Zimbabwe

Arunachal remains terrorism free despite borders with three countries: Guv

Arunachal remains terrorism free despite borders with three countries: Guv

Trump’s ‘dead economy’ jibe falls flat as India’s GDP growth surges to 7.8 pc

Trump’s ‘dead economy’ jibe falls flat as India’s GDP growth surges to 7.8 pc

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist