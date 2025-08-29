DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings storm into final with dominant win over East Delhi Riders

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Central Delhi Kings continued their red-hot form and booked a spot in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 final with a commanding six-wicket victory over the East Delhi Riders in a rain-shortened 15-overs-a-side Qualifier 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 91, the Kings suffered some early jolts, slipping to 24/3 in 4.2 overs, but captain Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari steadied the innings with a vital 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Jonty played a breezy knock of 26 off 15 before being trapped in front by Mayank Rawat, while Bhandari (33* off 19) held firm to ensure his side crossed the finish line comfortably.

Earlier, the Kings’ bowlers set the tone with a fiery display that dismantled the Riders’ batting lineup. Simarjeet Singh was unplayable, striking twice in his very first over to remove Hardik Sharma and Arpit Rana, leaving the Riders rattled. His new-ball partner Money Grewal piled on the pressure, dismissing Vaibhav Baisla to reduce the opposition to a precarious 6/3 inside three overs.

Skipper Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh attempted to mount a fightback, stitching together a 52-run stand that briefly lifted hopes for the Riders. Rawat, however, fell for 23 off 26, caught by Aaryavir Sehwag off Simarjeet, who continued to wreak havoc. Sujal played a spirited hand of 39 off 25, but with wickets tumbling around him, he too perished to Grewal, who finished with superb figures of 2/7 in 3 overs, including two maidens.

Simarjeet was the undisputed star with the ball, claiming 5-23 in three overs, ripping through the Riders’ batting order and ensuring they were bundled out for just 90 in 14.5 overs.

With their bowlers on song and the batters finding form at the right time, the Central Delhi Kings look like a well-rounded unit heading into the all-important final.

