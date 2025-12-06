‘Don’t intimidate, I will not bow down’: Shivakumar on notice in National Herald case (Lead)

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (IANS) In a sharp defiance, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that he will not be intimidated by the notices issued against him by the Delhi Police in the National Herald case.

“The Delhi Police have asked for information by December 19. I will go for one day to reply appropriately to their notice. If they try to intimidate me, I will not bow down,” said Shivakumar while responding to the media on Saturday near his residence in Bengaluru and later in Hassan.

He said that he received the notice on Friday, and he will discuss it with his lawyers.

“My brother, too, had donated to this organisation when he was an MP,” he said.

Shivakumar said that there was no need for the Delhi Police to register a case against the National Herald and Young Indian organisations for having received donations.

“This summons has been issued only to harass us. This has come as a shock. I did not expect that notices would be issued to me and my brother, D.K. Suresh. Earlier, the ED issued summons. We have cooperated with the ED investigation and provided all documents,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that it is our party’s institution, and as Congress workers, there is nothing wrong with donating to that institution to support it.

“There is no secrecy. When the institution was going through financial difficulties, our trusts extended support. Many others, like me, have donated,” he said.

He further added that the ED had filed a charge sheet in this case and had not included their names, adding that they had recorded their statements and closed it.

“In such a situation, there was no need for the Delhi Police to register a case. All our transactions are transparent. We will continue our legal fight. We have paid our taxes properly, and we are free to donate our money to whomever we wish,” he said.

Shivakumar stressed that a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case was filed against him earlier, and a charge sheet was submitted.

“Even after all this, what is the need for a summons now? The intention is to harass the supporters of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and create confusion,” he said.

Earlier, Shivakumar termed the notice issued to him in connection with the National Herald case as shocking.

On Friday, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police issued a notice to Shivakumar in connection with the National Herald case.

The police reportedly believe that Shivakumar has key information relevant to this case, and hence the notice has been issued.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the National Herald case, has issued a notice seeking detailed financial and transaction-related information from Shivakumar.

The notice has instructed Shivakumar to furnish information regarding details and bifurcation of the amount given to the company named Young Indian (YI) by Shivakumar, his associated, related companies, firms, etc.

Shivakumar is believed to hold important information connected to the FIR registered on October 3 against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Shivakumar and his brother D. K. Suresh had personally donated Rs 2.5 crore to Young India.

Besides, Rs 2.5 crore from Shivakumar's trusts was donated to the organisation, according to sources.

Earlier, the ED had questioned the Shivakumar brothers in relation to these allegations. Now, in connection with the same case, the Delhi Police have issued a notice to Shivakumar seeking details of financial transactions and directing him to appear for inquiry on or before December 19.

--IANS

mka/dan