Don’t hijack Gen Z protests: Pitroda (IANS exclusive)

New York, Aug 28 (IANS) Political parties must not hijack or politicise the growing youth-led campaign over failing schools, disputed examinations and unemployment, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has said, arguing that young Indians should be allowed to speak for themselves.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pitroda said the Congress could support the young campaigners and serve as a catalyst but should not attempt to capture their movement for political advantage.

“Love them, care for them, support them, let them do their thing. Don't politicize it,” he said.

Asked why the Congress had not taken the lead in channelling the anger and frustration among young people, Pitroda said political intervention could undermine the movement’s credibility.

“Because the idea was not to really polarize. Idea was to let them do what they think is right to do. By your interfering in there, you would have destroyed their initiative,” he said.

“We could be a catalyst, but not take advantage of that.”

Pitroda said he would oppose any attempt by a political party with which he was associated to appropriate the campaign.

“I'm saying any political party whom I am close to, if they had said, ‘Oh, we want to capture this,’ I would have said, no. Don't do that. That's not in the interest of the young people,” he said.

The issues being raised, he said, concerned basic public services rather than party politics. Young people wanted functioning schools, clean bathrooms, reliable examinations, teachers who attended classes and opportunities to build their lives.

“They are saying solve my problem. Fix my school. It's leaking. Fix my garden. Fix my bathroom. Paint my school. Make sure my teacher comes on time. Hire teachers. Make sure my primary healthcare center works,” Pitroda said.

“Make sure my exams are properly conducted and make sure I have opportunities to build my life. I think that's what young people are saying. Fix it.”

Pitroda said opposition parties had a legitimate responsibility to represent public concerns, but they should first allow the young campaigners to articulate their own demands.

“True, but let them raise their voice first,” he said. “Don't grab their voice. Don't come in the middle and say, ‘Ah, this is my voice.’ No. It is their voice. Children have spoken.”

He also defended young protesters who had used abusive language to express their anger. Their choice of words, he said, reflected the depth of their frustration and should not distract from their underlying grievances.

“Some kids really were really mad and used four letter words and all kinds of foul language. To me, it's okay. I'm not mad at them. It shows their anger,” he said.

“Think of the fact that they are so angry, they had to use that kind of language. So appreciate their frustration.”

Pitroda said the campaign had remained focused on young people’s immediate concerns rather than becoming an extension of a political party.

“All they're saying is, ‘Hey, my future is at stake. My education is at stake. My job is at stake. Help me.’ That's all,” he said.

He argued that communities and parents must also accept responsibility for the conditions in local schools instead of placing the entire burden on the government.

“Why can't local community say that we will go and fix our children's school? What does it take? Not much,” he said. “So I think children have been able to bring into focus that everyone has ignored their facilities, including their parents.”

India has one of the world’s largest youth populations, making education, competitive examinations and employment central political issues. Student-led protests have periodically emerged over examination irregularities, recruitment delays, fee increases and conditions in publicly funded educational institutions.

The Congress is India’s principal national opposition party and leads the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. It has repeatedly raised unemployment, examination paper leaks and the cost of education, while the Union government has highlighted economic growth, skills programmes, infrastructure investment and recruitment initiatives.

--IANS

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