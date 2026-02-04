February 04, 2026 6:06 PM हिंदी

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ trailer starring Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi explores confused, transformative love

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It explores love not as a fairytale, but as an experience, layered, confusing, tender, and quietly transformative.

The film is set against the chaos of a city, the trailer introduces two imperfect individuals who don’t seek to complete each other, but slowly learn to understand one another. The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. They play characters, who are still figuring themselves out. Their bond grows through silences, stolen glances, unresolved conversations, and the weight of choices that linger long after they are made.

The trailer deepens the promise of a modern love story that doesn’t chase perfection, but embraces emotional truth.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, and is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is set to debut in cinemas on February 20, 2026.

The film marks the first collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal has been on top of her game recently. The actress, who works across Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi cinema, began her career in television with ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’ and gained popularity through ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She transitioned to films with ‘Love Sonia’. Her notable films include ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Jersey’ (Telugu and Hindi), ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Hi Nanna’, and ‘Pippa’. Mrunal has received critical recognition for performances in both mainstream and content-driven films across industries.

Siddhant was earlier seen in ‘Dhadak 2’ opposite Triptii Dimri. The film was critically acclaimed for its narrative and handling of the caste issues, discrimination and violence.

