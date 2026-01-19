January 19, 2026 1:52 PM हिंदी

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ teaser promises a heady cocktail of romance in modern world

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ was unveiled on Monday. It promises a modern romance that feels like a memory being strongly held on.

The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film appears to be travelling along the tangent of almost-love, the maybes of love, and the countless what-ifs that come with it.

The makers have retained the iconic song ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ as the backdrop. The music is evocative and beautifully complements the soothing theme of love that the film presents. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s magical chemistry looks absolutely endearing. They play characters who are still figuring themselves out, and that’s rare to see in love stories. With genuine romance and emotional depth, they come together as one of the most heart-warming on-screen pairings of the year.

The film arrives as a Valentine’s offering for those who believe love is messy, confusing, and worth it. It’s a film that doesn’t tell you how to feel, but lets you discover it on your own.

Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions present 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

Meanwhile on the personal front, rumour mills are abuzz with the speculation around the wedding of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush. The speculation gained traction through gossip accounts. However, no official announcement, confirmation, or indication of a romantic relationship has been made by either Mrunal or Dhanush. The actress’ team has clarified that she is not getting married.

