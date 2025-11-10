Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's China trip includes late night partying & exploring gadgets

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took off for a fun getaway to China.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress used social media to share sneak peeks from their vacation, which included late-night partying and exploring gadgets.

The photos showed the lovebirds posing for lovely selfies, enjoying exotic cuisine, and exploring the new world of technology together.

"Late night partying, to exploring gadgets, to relaxing to the tunes of best weather... This is how last few days were. (Smiling face with heart-eyes emoji ) (sic)", Divyanka captioned the post.

Both Divyanka and Vivek have been dropping fun glimpses from their time in China on social media.

On Saturday, Vivek expressed his fascination with having Wi-Fi in the sky.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he uploaded a photo of himself on board a flight. Vivek smiled at the camera for a selfie in the business class of the aircraft.

“Sending love from ‘somewhere between Earth and everything I’m dreaming of’ at 40,000 ft. P.s Years have gone by but having wi-if in the sky, thousands of feet above the clouds still fascinates me,” he captioned the post.

As Vivek turned a year older on November 8, Divyanka shared a sweet birthday wish for him.

Dropping a couple of love-struck photos of the two, the 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actress penned, "Let me celebrate you, my love, and why not be unabashed about it? Someone up there accidently broke the mould after building a person so unique like you. Sympathetic, supportive, collaborative like you were made to uplift people.(sic)”

“Strong (like a Hulk (beaming face with smiling eyes and see-no-evil monkey Emojis) but empathetic and loving towards the weakest of souls," she added.

Divyanka further wished that the world is able to witness Vivek's immense talent soon.

"Talent so immense and varied that I wish it can be witnessed by the world sooner, the way I have," her post concluded.

--IANS

pm/