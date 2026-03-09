Divyanka Tripathi shares glimpses of Mumbai’s midnight frenzy after India’s historic T20 win

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, on the late night of the 8th of March, gave fans a glimpse of the electrifying spirit of Mumbaikars on the streets of Mumbai after India’s historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The couple stepped out for a midnight drive post the win and captured the high-octane celebrations unfolding across the city.

Taking to their social media accounts, Divyanka and Vivek shared a series of videos showcasing the much happening and lively atmosphere on Mumbai’s streets.

In one clip shot from inside their car, thrilled fans could be seen gathering along the roadside, holding the National Flag, cheering and waving as vehicles passed by.

Another video shows a jeep with the Indian tricolour moving through the streets with people standing on it and waving flags proudly.

In another video, several bikers and youngsters were seen riding through the roads carrying large Indian flags, chanting slogans and celebrating the victory of their country.

In another moment from the videos, Vivek Dahiya was seen driving with much excitement.

The relatively quiet Mumbai streets at midnight transformed into a lively scene, packed with people stepping out to celebrate the big win.

Many Mumbaikars were spotted wearing Team India jerseys, and bursting crackers, taking out spontaneous victory rallies to mark the historic win.

Talking about the actress, on the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi has been one of the most popular faces on Indian television for nearly two decades.

She rose to fame with the hit show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and later went on to star in many other successful projects.

She achieved a humongous popularity with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the beloved character of Dr. Ishita Bhalla.

It was on the sets of this show that she met her now husband Vivek Dahiya, who portrayed the character of ACP Abhishek Singh.

The two soon fell in love and later tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate ceremony.

Earlier this year in January 2026, Divyanka Tripathi had taken to her social media account to celebrate her 10th engagement anniversary with Vivek, and had shared a heartfelt note for her husband.

