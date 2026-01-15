Divyanka Tripathi calls decision of marrying Vivek Dahiya within just few months of courtship as ‘brave’

Mumbai Jan 15 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is overwhelmed as she celebrates her 10th engagement anniversary with husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress in her beautiful note on her social media account, has highlighted how their decision of getting married within just a few months of courtship, was brave.

Sharing a carousel post featuring pictures straight from their engagement day, Divyanka penned a beautiful caption.

“Happy 10th Engagement Anniversary mere Jaan! 10th ALREADY!!! It feels like it was just yesterday when we were brave enough to take a decision to get married within a few months of courtship.”

She added, “It was an #IYKYK kind of moment for us. No over-assessment, no big promises made, no extra checks but just pure honesty between two individuals, faith on our destiny and in each other.”

The actress highlighted how she feels happy of not wasting time in contemplating. “I'll always be happy about the fact that we didn't waste any time contemplating...else it would have been a few lesser months of this blessing.”

Thanking their families for supporting their decision, Divyanka wrote, “Also, I can't thank our family enough for embracing our decision so smoothly. We blended and so did they. Love to us and to ours!”

For the uninitiated, Divyanka and Vivek got engaged on the 15th of January, 2016 in a lavish set-up.

The couple got married on July 8, the same year.

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” where Vivek essayed the role of ACP Abhishek and Divyanka played the titular role of Dr. Ishita.

Talking about Divyanka, she debuted in the entertainment industry with the hit show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

In 2017, the couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as winners. In 2021, Divyanka went onto participate at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant where she emerged as the first runner-up.

Divyanka Tripathi’s most recent appearance was in the web series “The Magic of Shiri,“ where she portrayed Shiri, a homemaker with aspirations of becoming a magician. She received great reviews from the audience and critics alike.

--IANS

rd/