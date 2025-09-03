September 03, 2025 11:10 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

Mumbai Sep 3 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta recently turned heads at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

The actress had been attending the prestigious festival for the screening of her latest film, Echoes of Valour. The iconic festival is being held at the Venice Lido from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

Dutta, who seems to have received great appreciation for her movie, is thrilled! Divya took to her social media account in sharing a glimpse of what the people attending the festival had to say about Echoes of Valour. Sharing the video, Divya captioned it as, “And we won hearts..like this film so deserved to... a biopic on the life of an army mother, mrs ShuklaBandopadhyay.a woman who lost her son to war...and spread the msg of love..as the emotions of a mother know no boundaries..” Thanking the festival, she added, “Thankyou @venice.fi for the amazing reception to.our film #Echoesofvalour. We are grateful for the overwhelming response to our first screening!! Big hug my director @indiradharmukkherjee_11 My lovely coactors @neerajkabi(missed you my friend) @rishabhsawhneyyyy And our coproducer musicdirector @sayanganguly. And dear @romilmodi22 !! Youbwere the reason we all got together so thankyouuu!!.”

The actress at the festival was seen making a striking appearance in a black-and-gold saree, paired with a chic black blouse and statement earrings. The actress looked all things classy and royal.

The actress has carved her niche in Bollywood with memorable roles. From Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Stanley Ka Dabba, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Sheer Qorma, Sharmaji Ki Beti, and Chhaava, Divya Dutta has always proved her acting prowess. Talking about her movie, Echoes of Valour, it also stars Neeraj Kabi in a lead role, and the story is inspired by the real-life experiences of Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother of an Indian Army soldier.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Avneet Kaur on meeting Tom Cruise: He already knew about my Cannes appearance

Avneet Kaur on meeting Tom Cruise: He already knew about my Cannes appearance

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

India draw 2-2 against Korea in Super 4s in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Asia Cup: India draw 2-2 against Korea in Super 4s

Independence Day pledge realised: PM Modi welcomes GST overhaul

Independence Day pledge realised: PM Modi welcomes GST overhaul

Heavy flooding in Delhi; relief camps set up in affected areas

Heavy flooding in Delhi; relief camps set up in affected areas

ABVP creates history by winning Panjab University polls

ABVP creates history by winning Panjab University polls

Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka power Sri Lanka to last-over victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of three-match series in Harare on Wednesday. Photo credit: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

1st T20I: Mendis, Nissanka power Sri Lanka to last-over victory over Zimbabwe

Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean water to Dhamtari's thirsty villages

Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean water to Dhamtari's thirsty villages

Rights activist slams Pakistan for denying education to children in Balochistan

Rights activist slams Pakistan for denying education to children in Balochistan

Awami League slams Yunus govt over killing of unarmed worker in Bangladesh (File image)

Awami League slams Yunus govt over killing of unarmed worker in Bangladesh