Divya Dutta to Shabana Azmi: You are supremely precious in my life

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) As Shabana Azmi turned 75 on Thursday, her close friend-actress Divya Dutta poured her heart out and called the multiple National Award-winning actress her favourite since first seeing her on the big screen.

Divya took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring her along with Shabana, whom he called “supremely precious.”

“And I would never be able to put my love for you in words...bas...jab se bade parde par dekha,aap favourite ho gayin..aur jab zindagi ne milne ka, aapko janne ka mauka diya, to aapki sabse badi mureed aur table fan!! Aap kucch kamaal hi ho Shabana di!! (Just… ever since I saw you on the big screen, you became my favourite… and when life gave me the chance to meet you, to get to know you, I became your biggest devotee and table fan!! You are truly something amazing, Shabana di!!)”

She added: “Roz, there is something about you that I imbibe and get inspired by!! Including that naughtiness!!! (Every day there is something about you that I imbibe and get inspired by!! Including that naughtiness!!!).)”

Divya thanked Shabana for loving her back.

“And shukriya for loving me right back and always having my back...n holding my hand tight always..( And thank you for loving me back and always having my back… and always holding my hand tight.) You are supremely precious in my life...love you big time and utmost respect! and many many many happy returns of the day @azmishabana18 !!!!”

The 47-year-old actress made her debut in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, which she followed with a lead role in the 1995 drama Veergati.

She gained the spotlight for playing the lead role of Zainab, a Muslim wife separated from her Sikh husband, in the 1999 Punjabi film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India.

Divya was later seen in films such as Veer-Zaara, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Delhi-6, Stanley Ka Dabba, Heroine, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Irada. In television, she was seen in the serial Samvidhaan.

