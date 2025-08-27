‘Divine figure for us’, says woman who cried and did aarti for PM Modi at Gujarat roadshow

Ahmedabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rallies and roadshows have often left his followers and supporters emotionally charged, sometimes leaving them so overwhelmed that they find it difficult to contain themselves.

A similar incident unfolded during PM Modi’s roadshow in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on August 25. A woman, among the gathering, was so moved with emotions that her eyes were filled with tears, and she stood watching him pass through with rapt attention.

The woman named Vilasaba Sisodia lives in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad. Her husband, son and daughter and her whole family are staunch supporters of PM Modi.

Vilasaba Sisodia spoke to IANS on Wednesday and shared her experience of seeing PM Modi in person, and said that he is like a divine figure for her and her entire family.

"When Modi Ji was passing in front of me, I could not stop myself. I took the aarti thali and performed aarti for him. At the same time, Modi Ji also folded his hands and said namaste," she said.

The pictures of Vilasaba Sisodia standing with ‘aarti thaali’ among the crowd went viral on social media, eliciting many reactions from netizens. In the viral video, PM Modi was also seen acknowledging her gesture and greeting her by waving his hand.

Vilasba Sisodia effusively praised the Prime Minister and thanked him for all the progressive policies towards women's welfare.

When asked about opposition to PM Modi, she said that only a person who does something faces resistance, and he is doing great work for the development of the country.

“I see the image of God in him,” she remarked, with her eyes beaming with joy when asked if she would go to Delhi to meet him, on the latter’s invitation.

Notably, PM Modi undertook a 3 km long roadshow from Naroda to Nikol Ground in Ahmedabad on August 25, where he launched development projects worth Rs 5,477 crore and also addressed a huge gathering.

--IANS

mr/uk