Disha Parmar reveals why she hasn’t slept well in over 2 years

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Television actress Disha Parmar took to social media to share a candid glimpse into her life as a mother, revealing she hasn’t had a proper night’s sleep in over two years.

The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress is embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood, and she’s not shying away from sharing the real side of it. In a recent candid post, Disha spoke about how her sleep schedule has completely changed since becoming a mom. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a note that read, “It’s been over 2 years since I last slept well! That uninterrupted 8–9 hrs of sleep... I don’t remember what that’s like or waking up fresh without the cries! Urgh. Waiting for that to come back… hopefully soon!”

Disha also posted a sweet image where she is seen holding her baby girl in her arms and captioned it, “Live lately.” Notably, Disha Parmar often shares adorable videos featuring her baby girl, giving her followers heartwarming glimpses into her life as a mom.

In September 2023, Disha Parmar welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya. The couple shared the happy news via a joint statement that read, “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! Pls bless the baby.”

Disha gained popularity with her role opposite Nakuul Mehta in the television drama “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.” She went on to appear in shows like “Woh Apna Sa” and the widely appreciated “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.”

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya rose to fame as a finalist on the debut season of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol.’ Over the years, he has lent his voice to several songs, including ‘Do Chaar Din,’ ‘Keh Do Na’, ‘Tera Intezaar,’ ‘Aabhas Hai’, and ‘Yaad Teri,’ among others.

--IANS

ps/