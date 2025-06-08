Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa raise excitement with the BTS pics for 'Sardaar Ji 3'

June 08, 2025 5:30 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) One of the most adored pairs from Punjabi cinema, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are all set to grace our screen yet again in the highly-awaited horror comedy, "Sardaar Ji 3".

Fueling the excitement for the forthcoming sequel, Dilijit has treated the netizens with a string of behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of "Sardaar Ji 3".

The protagonist further announced that the teaser of the drama slated to reach the cinema halls on June 27, will be unveiled shortly.

The primary photo of the post showed Diljit sitting at the dining table surrounded by his beautiful Chudels. In the second click, Diljit maintained his position on the table, but this time, he just had co-star Neeru by his side.

We also got a gamut of solo images of Diljit amidst stunning backdrops of what seemed to be abroad locations.

The post further showed Diljit posing with his fans in between the shots of "Sardaar Ji 3".

In another capture, he is in the embrace of his heroine during the shoot of mostly likely a romantic track from the movie.

"Jaggi With Beautiful Chudels. SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing 27th June. Teaser Coming Soon," Diljit's post read.

Made under the direction of Amar Hundal, the cast of the drama further includes Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela, along with others.

It was initially reported that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir would be making her Bollywood debut with "Sardaar Ji 3", however, following the cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, she was allegedly dropped from the drama.

The makers have already unveiled the first look poster from the film, which had Diljit standing at the center surrounded by women with their faces covered by veils.

Diljit and Neeru became fan favorites with some blockbuster hits including "Jatt & Juliet", "Jatt & Juliet 2", and "Shadaa", along with the first installment in the "Sardarji" franchise.

