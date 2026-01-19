Disha Parmar: Life happened & humbled me in 2016

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar has revisited memories from 2016, calling it a bittersweet year that altered her outlook on life both personally and professionally.

Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures from a decade ago. Sharing a reflective note, Disha said 2016 was the year she discovered the joy of travelling, but also the last year when her father was alive and almost healthy.

“Ohhh!! The Year 2016 was bittersweet. The year I discovered the joy of travelling & also the last year when dad was around.. and almost healthy,” Disha wrote in the caption section.

She revealed that the family learnt about his cancer on December 31, a moment that changed everything.

“We had found about his cancer on 31st December.. so the next year had to the worst that could ever be.”

She discussed her role as the lead in the show “Woh Apna Sa,” starring Sudeep Sahir, Riddhi Dogra, Manasi Salvi, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. The show marked Disha’s second television series. It went off air in 2018 with 391 episodes.

“#WohApnaSa happened this year too… the show that literally saved me from drowning in grief. Life Happened & humbled me in 2016. #2016.”

Disha made her acting debut in 2012 and is known for her portrayal of Pankhuri Gupta in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She gained recognition with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

When she was selected for the lead role of Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Disha was only 17-years-old. She has received praise for her pairing with co-star Nakuul Mehta.

In 2016, Disha featured in the web series I Don't Watch TV. She featured in the music videos "Yaad Teri" and "Madhanya", both alongside Rahul Vaidya.

She married singer Rahul Vaidya in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Navya, in September 2023.

