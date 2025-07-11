July 11, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

Director of 'Naai Sekar' Kishore Rajkumar turns hero with romantic-comedy

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Director Kishore Rajkumar, who is best known for having directed the comedy drama 'Naai Sekar' featuring actor Sathish in the lead, is to now turn a hero in a romantic comedy that he is to direct himself.

The film will also mark the entry of one of India’s leading media production and talent management companies, Noise and Grains, into film production.

Under the Noise and Grains banner, producers Karthik Srinivas and Mahaveer Ashok are bankrolling this upcoming romantic-comedy family drama, written and directed by Kishore Rajkumar, who also plays the male lead.

Kishore, best known for directing 'Naai Sekar', has also acted in films like 'Comali', 'Kaithi', 'VIP 2', 'Imaikkaa Nodigal', and 'Kee', and has created many short films and YouTube videos.

The yet-to-be-titled film not just marks Kishore Rajkumar’s return as a director but also his maiden venture as the protagonist. The female lead is played by acclaimed Malayalam actress Anna Ben, who also starred in the Tamil film 'Kottukkaali'. The movie will feature several prominent actors in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Kishore Rajkumar said, "This is a story filled with romance and humour. The screenplay is crafted to deliver a complete feel-good experience to the audience. The driving force behind this project is none other than the legendary K. Bhagyaraj sir. Film lovers feel that movies like the ones he used to direct are no longer being made — this film aims to fill that gap."

He added, "This lively film revolves around compatibility in relationships and places strong emphasis on the female lead. I am thrilled to be working with the incredibly talented Anna Ben. I sincerely thank Noise and Grains for giving me this opportunity."

The film’s cinematography and co-writing responsibilities are handled by Praveen Balu, while editing is being overseen by Ram Pandian. Both of them had earlier collaborated with Kishore Rajkumar on 'Naai Sekar', where actor Sathish made his debut as a lead. Art direction is managed by SriSasikumar K. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthikha Sekar and the film has S N Asraf and Naresh Dinakaran as its executive producers.

