Diplomatic discussions held on rescue of 17 Nepali citizens affected by Uttarakhand floods: Oli

Kathmandu, Aug 8 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Friday that 17 Nepali citizens have been impacted by the recent floods in Uttarakhand, saying that Kathmandu is engaged in diplomatic discussions with New Delhi on the efforts that are being made for the rescue of the missing people.

Oli offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Uttarakhand where relief operations are proceeding at full pace after torrential rains caused massive destruction.

In a social media post on Friday, Oli stated, "I am deeply concerned by the tragic news of the huge loss of life and property due to floods in Uttarakhand in our neighbouring and friendly country India. It has been reported that more than 17 Nepali citizens have also been affected by the floods. Immediate diplomatic discussions were held through the Embassy for their rescue. I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the floods and landslides and wish the grieving families the strength to endure."

Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba also said on Friday that she has directed Nepal's Embassy in New Delhi to coordinate with the Indian government and act promptly in the search and rescue of the missing Nepali nationals.

"The news of some Nepali citizens going missing in the recent floods in Uttarakhand in neighbouring India has caused great sorrow. The Nepal government has already initiated diplomatic efforts for their search and rescue. I have instructed the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi to coordinate with the Indian government and act promptly in the search and rescue of the missing Nepali citizens. I offer my heartfelt tributes to all those who lost their lives in this flood and landslide, and I express my sincere condolences to the families in this time of grief," Deuba posted on X.

District officials in Dhading said four residents of ward 2 of Jwalamukhi Municipality have remained out of contact since travelling for work to Dharali area of Uttarkashi, Nepal's leading daily, The Kathmandu Post reported. Chief District Officer Suman Ghimire said they were believed to be near Dharali when the disaster occurred. According to Ghimire, Nepal's Home Ministry had sought assistance from the country's Embassy in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Karnali Province Police said 15 residents of Jajarkot and Jumla have been out of contact following the incident. The missing include five men from ward 2 of Kushe Rural Municipality in Jajarkot, 10 from ward 2 of Junichande Rural Municipality in Jumla.

Lumbini Province Chief Minister Chet Narayan Acharya urged the federal government to make the search and rescue operation for four Nepali citizens from Bardiya, reportedly missing following the floods in Uttarakhand, more effective. He called on Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accelerate the operation through diplomatic channels.

As many as 274 individuals stranded in disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi have been rescued and brought to Harsil on Thursday, bringing the total number of rescued people to 409, officials involved in the ongoing relief and rescue efforts confirmed on Thursday.

Apart from these, 135 people have already been evacuated to safer destinations, as operations intensify in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods triggered by cloudbursts. In total, 409 people have been rescued so far. People are being airlifted to safer elevations, while those injured are receiving prompt medical attention.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, all 274 people rescued and brought to Harsil from Gangotri and surrounding areas are safe. The rescued include pilgrims from across India -- 131 from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, seven from Delhi, five each from Assam and Karnataka, three from Telangana, and one from Punjab.

