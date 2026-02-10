February 10, 2026 9:53 PM हिंदी

Diplomacy, international law to resolve border dispute with India: Former Nepal PM Prachanda

Diplomacy, international law to resolve border dispute with India: Former Nepal PM Prachanda (File image)

Kathmandu, Feb 10 (IANS) The Nepali Communist Party (NCP), led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has vowed to work toward settling the border dispute with India through diplomatic dialogue and international law.

Unveiling the party’s commitment paper ahead of the March 5 elections on Tuesday, party coordinator Dahal said the disputes over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani would be resolved through diplomatic talks and in accordance with international law.

Both Nepal and India claim the territory along Nepal’s northwestern border as their own, although it has remained under India’s effective control. Both countries have incorporated the areas into their official political maps.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply when the government led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli issued Nepal’s new political map in 2020 by incorporating these disputed territories, and Nepal’s parliament amended the constitution accordingly. The border dispute has long remained one of the key irritants in bilateral relations.

The Nepali Communist Party, formed after the merger of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist), along with several fringe leftist parties, also pledged to modernise border points with neighbouring countries. Nepal shares borders with India to the east, south, and west, and with China to the north.

The commitment paper further states that Nepal will maintain an active and robust presence in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The NCP has expressed its commitment to strengthening Nepal’s non-aligned foreign policy, giving the highest priority to national interest, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The party announced a policy of developing balanced relations based on mutual respect, trust, and benefit, while prioritising ties with neighbouring countries. The document highlights the need to review perceived unequal treaties and agreements and conclude new ones based on mutual benefit. Nepal’s leftist parties have long criticized the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Nepal and India as unequal, calling for its amendment or annulment.

The commitment paper also emphasises economic diplomacy to promote foreign investment, export growth, technology transfer, tourism, and employment opportunities.

It further underscores the strengthening of Nepal’s voice in international forums on climate change, Himalayan conservation, mountain-related concerns, and the shared interests of landlocked countries. It also commits to formulating policies and institutional mechanisms to harness the skills, capital, experience, and expertise of non-resident Nepalis for national development.

On the domestic front, the party pledged to control corruption, noting that public anger, particularly among Gen-Z, over corruption led to the downfall of the previous government led by former Prime Minister Oli in September last year.

“A powerful and independent commission will be formed, with a one-year mandate, to investigate the assets of all individuals who have held public office and to probe corruption scandals,” the party said. “A high-level, empowered Lokpal (ombudsman) will also be established by integrating bodies such as the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, the National Vigilance Center, and the Department of Money Laundering Investigation to curb corruption across all state institutions and bring offenders to justice.”

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Cancelled 12 lakh SIM cards for cyber security: HM Amit Shah (Photo: MHA)

Cancelled 12 lakh SIM cards for cyber security: HM Amit Shah

Chris Hemsworth sheds light on truth behind his boring proposal to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth sheds light on truth behind his boring proposal to Elsa Pataky

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admits 156 was ‘not quite enough’ after defeat to the Netherlands in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Namibia's Erasmus admits 156 ‘not quite enough’ after loss to Netherlands

Jamaat's dual stance on Sharia undermines its credibility in polls: Report (File image)

Jamaat's dual stance on Sharia undermines its credibility in polls: Report

Journalist Ravi Nair convicted in AEL criminal defamation case

Journalist Ravi Nair convicted in AEL criminal defamation case

Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu, extends invitation to son Arjun’s wedding (Credit: Sachin Tendulkar/X)

Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu, extends invitation to son Arjun’s wedding

Bangladesh: Political parties currently ill-equipped to restore public trust (File image)

Bangladesh: Political parties currently ill-equipped to restore public trust

Malaysian police rescues three Bangladeshis in human trafficking case (File image)

Malaysian police rescues three Bangladeshis in human trafficking case

Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam power Pakistan to 190/9 against the USA in a Group A match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Farhan, Babar power Pakistan to 190/9 against USA

Balochistan's alienation shaped by interrupted political processes, contested resource sharing: Report (File image)

Balochistan's alienation shaped by interrupted political processes, contested resource sharing: Report