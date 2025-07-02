July 02, 2025 11:35 PM हिंदी

Diljit Dosanjh tries to douse rumours of removal from 'Border 2', drops video from the shoot

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Contrary to the previous reports that Diljit Dosanjh has been removed from "Border 2", it looks like the Punjabi actor and singer continues to remain a part of the sequel.

Putting the rumor mills to rest, Diljit has shared a video from "Border 2" on his office Instagram handle. As he entered the location, he was welcomed with a loud cheer by the crowd. It seems like Diljit was shooting a song sequence from the forthcoming war drama. He even added the track "Sandese Aate Hai" from the original drama, "Border" in the background.

Diljit has recently been facing a lot of backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3". It was reported that Diljit has been removed from "Border 2" amidst the row. It was even reported that Punjabi actor Ammy Virk might replace him in the sequel.

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) even wrote a letter to Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh, urging them to remove Diljit from "Border 2".

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr. Anurag Singh. By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation," the letter read.

Directed by Anurag Singh, "Border 2" stars Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles, along with others.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series &amp; JP Dutta's J.P. Films, the drama is expected to be based on the 1999 Kargil War.

"Border 2" is likely to be released on January 23, 2026.

--IANS

pm/

