July 28, 2025 7:02 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai champions the power of raw talent

Subhash Ghai champions the power of raw talent

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Veteran director-producer Subhash Ghai, is lauding the fresh stars on the block. The director also feels that new talent always clicks with the audience at large provided they utilise their talent and work hard.

On Monday, the director-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of Ahaan from 'Saiyaara'. He used the post to highlight a recurring truth in Bollywood: the magic of freshness.

He wrote in the caption, “Many new faces broke the records at the box office coz of interesting character, good story, good director, great music (sic)”.

Subhash Ghai emphasised that the industry’s obsession with established stars often overshadows the powerful pull of new talent.

Subhash is known for recognizing raw talent and launching iconic stars in Indian cinema. He reminisced about cinematic milestones where debutants or relatively unknown actors became overnight sensations. From 'Hero', 'Bobby' and 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' to 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Phool Aur Kaante', 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai', 'Sairat', 'Kashmir Files', and 'Siayaara', each of these films not only connected with the audience but also launched fresh faces into stardom.

“Newcomers come with characters and become stars”, he added.

The veteran director-producer, who himself has launched talents like Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Mahima Chaudhry back in the day, proves that authentic storytelling and strong character arcs are the real engines of cinematic success, not just big names or star power.

With 'Saiyaara', it seems he’s once again betting on the charm and freshness of a new performer.

Talking about 'Saiyaara', the film opened to an exceptional response from the audience, collecting INR 21.5 crore on its opening day. The film has largely worked for the audience owing to its simple but heartfelt storytelling, music and the performances. The film has given two new stars to Hindi cinema in the form of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film is inching close to the INR 400 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'So Long Valley' producer files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar post the premiere ruckus

'So Long Valley' producer files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar post the premiere ruckus

Over 30.95 crore workers listed on Centre’s eShram portal for welfare benefits

Over 30.95 crore workers listed on Centre’s eShram portal for welfare benefits

‘Grave mistake’: Rajnath targets UPA over ‘soft response’ to 26/11, Sharm-el-Sheikh deal

‘Grave mistake’: Rajnath targets UPA over ‘soft response’ to 26/11, Sharm-el-Sheikh deal

Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied FC face off in Shillong Derby in the in the 134th Durand Cup football tournament in Shillong on Tuesday.

Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied FC face off in Shillong Derby

Adani Total Gas clocks 21 pc rise in operational revenue in Q1, overall volume up by 16 pc

Adani Total Gas clocks 21 pc rise in operational revenue in Q1, overall volume up by 16 pc

India sees 21 pc rise in deal volumes in H1 CY25 despite Q2 volatility: Report

India sees 21 pc rise in deal volumes in first half of 2025: Report

Subhash Ghai champions the power of raw talent

Subhash Ghai champions the power of raw talent

Bangladesh plane crash: 33 individuals, including 27 children, still hospitalised

Bangladesh plane crash: 33 individuals, including 27 children, still hospitalised

Soori's blockbuster film 'Maaman' to release on OTT on August 8

Soori's blockbuster film 'Maaman' to release on OTT on August 8

Motherson Sumi Wiring’s Q1 net profit falls 4 pc to Rs 143 crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring’s Q1 net profit falls 4 pc to Rs 143 crore