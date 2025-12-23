December 23, 2025 5:11 PM हिंदी

Diljit Dosanjh calls Ustad Puran Shah Koti's demise 'an irreplaceable loss for the music industry'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh called the demise of Punjabi music legend, Ustad Puran Shah Koti, "an irreplaceable loss for the music industry".

The 'Border 2' actor shared an old video of the legend performing and paid a heartfelt tribute, saying that Ustad Puran Shah Koti was one of those rare souls who are destined to attain eternal peace and will not be returning to this world.

His heartfelt message on social media read, "Sari Life music De Pyar Vich La Diti..Dunia Badal Gai Ej.. World Change Ho Gaye.. Ustad Puran Shah Koti Ji Ona Chand Roohan Chon San Jina Ne Wapis Nahi Auna. Punbai Music Lai Kadey Na Poora Hon Wala Ghaata (You dedicated your entire life to the love of music. The world has changed forever. Ustad Puran Shah Koti was one of those souls who will not be returning to this world. This is an irreplaceable loss for the music industry)."

Another prominent name from the Punjabi music industry, Guru Randhawa, also remembered the legendary musician Ustad Puran Shah Koti, who breathed his last on Monday.

Posting a throwback clip of one of Ustad Puran Shah Koti's jamming sessions, Randhawa said that the Punjabi musical legend will always be remembered for his unmatched contribution to the music industry.

Randhawa wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Ustaad Puran Shah Koti sir. A LEGEND FOREVER (red heart emoji). Whole world will Remember him forever for his contribution to music and the artist he has given to this world. (sic)."

"Always so much to learn from. World will miss you sir (red heart emoji)," he added.

For those who do not know, Ustad Puran Shah Koti had been suffering from a long-term illness, to which he ultimately succumbed at the age of 72.

--IANS

pm/

