Amit Bhadana's feature film debut is set to be produced by Saregama

Digital Creator Amit Bhadana signs a multi-vertical deal with Saregama

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Content creator Amit Bhadana has signed a multi-vertical deal with Saregama for a theatrical film, a music video, live shows, and brand collaborations.

Elated on his new collaboration, Bhadana shared, “Signing my first feature film as a lead is a dream I’ve carried for years. It’s not just a film—it’s a statement. A youth-driven story that I believe can spark 'jagrukta' among the audience. Writing, directing, and acting in it is a challenge, but one I’m ready for. We’re in an era where creators are moving from YouTube to the big screen—and this is my next step. I’ve poured my heart into it, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it.”

Shedding further light on the deal, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama added, “At Saregama, we’ve always seen ourselves as custodians of India’s entertainment legacy—while constantly evolving with the times. Partnering with creators like Amit, who are culturally rooted and connect effortlessly with today’s audiences, is a natural extension of that promise. Together, we aim to build stories and experiences that are familiar, fresh, and truly reflective of India’s evolving storytelling spirit.”

Giving his InstaFam the exciting update, Bhadana wrote, "Youtube se sidha Theatre ki film woh bhi lead role mein" Yeh aaj hua hai. Hindustan ka pehla youtuber jo theatre mein film laayega as a lead role. Meri kamayi aap sabka pyaar aur izzat hai. (From YouTube directly to a film in the theatre, and that too in a lead role. This has happened today. The first YouTuber in India to bring a film to the theatre as a lead role. My earnings are your love and respect)"

Bhadana is all set to make his theatrical debut with a feature film that will be produced by Saregama.

In addition to the movie, the deal also includes a high-energy music video.

Last but not least, the Saregama banner will also now exclusively represent Bhadana in all his live shows and branded content partnerships.

