Diaspora members left awestruck by PM Modi's address in Auckland

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Members of the Indian community, who had turned up in huge numbers for the 'Kia Ora Modi' diaspora event in Auckland on Saturday, expressed their love and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who became the first Indian PM to visit New Zealand in four decades.

Speaking to IANS, a diaspora member said, "It was like uniting the whole of India at one place. Right from the cultural events before to the end of PM Modi's speech, everything came together," highlighting PM Modi’s address and cultural performances representing various states of India.

Appreciating PM Modi’s address at the event, one diaspora member praised the Prime Minister for his ability to leave the audience in awe.

"Modi ji has a fantastic ability to tell stories. We absolutely enjoyed it, and he kept us really engaged. It was worth the wait," he emphasised.

Another Indian community member termed the event as a "golden opportunity" for everyone to see and listen to PM Modi in person.

A diaspora member expressed his happiness regarding India and New Zealand signing a major trade deal.

Highlighting the "incredible enthusiasm and affection" at the diaspora event held in Auckland, PM Modi thanked the Indian community in the country and also his counterpart from New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, for making it a "memorable experience".

"The Indian community in New Zealand is one of the strongest pillars of our friendship. Addressing them in Auckland was a memorable experience," PM Modi posted on X after addressing the huge gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand at the 'Kia Ora Modi' event.

"Glad that my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, joined the community programme in Auckland. His presence reflects the warmth he has for India and the Indian community," he added while sharing some glimpses from the community programme.

The gathering was filled with warmth, energy, and enthusiasm of over 10,000 members of the Indian diaspora, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joining the event as a special gesture.

–IANS

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