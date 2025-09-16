Diana Penty shares why she waited to step into the OTT space with ‘Do You Wanna Partner’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty has opened up about why she took her time making her OTT debut with the web series “Do You Wanna Partner?”

Reflecting on her decision, the actress told IANS that she prefers to wait for roles that truly resonate with her, emphasizing that her debut needed to be meaningful—a substantial part rather than a small role in a big show. Diana added that it’s important for her to be fully invested in a project rather than doing it merely for the sake of entering the digital space.

When asked why she took her time to say yes to the web show format, the 'Cocktail' actress shared with IANS, “Well, what can I say…I’m always late to the party! But on a serious note, I’ve always been sure that I will wait for the opportunities that are right for me, the ones that I feel the most invested in. Because it doesn’t make sense to do something just for the sake of doing it, or because there’s a certain pressure to do it. In my mind, the perfect OTT debut involved something weighty - a good, solid part, not a small part in a big show.”

“I wanted to play a character that was significant throughout the show. And equally important for me was a good platform, a good banner and directors I felt comfortable with - because at the end of the day, I’ve always been a director’s actor. Do You Wanna Partner couldn’t have been more perfect as my OTT series debut - with Prime Video and Dharmatic being on board, and with Archit Kumar and Colin DCunha leading the way. Not to mention, the opportunity to play Anahita, a character I had been waiting for for a long time! I’d say the wait was definitely worthwhile,” added Diana Penty.

Amazon Prime Video’s series also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, with Diana Penty playing Anahita. Tamannaah portrays Shikha, while Diana describes her character as layered and fun. The show also stars Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, and Rannvijay Singha.

“Do You Wanna Partner?,” directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha, was co-created by Mithun Gongopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, who also contributed to the writing along with Nandini Gupta and Aarsh Vora.

--IANS

ps/