Dia Mirza spreads buzzing awareness on World Bee Day: “Bees are poets of the planet

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) On World Bee Day, actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza took to social media to urge everyone to recognize the critical role bees play in sustaining life on Earth.

Highlighting the alarming fact that 1 in 4 wild bee species is threatened with extinction, Dia reminded that over 75% of crops depend on pollination—and without bees, our ecosystems and food supplies are in grave danger. The actress chose to spotlight the Red Dwarf Bee of North West India, a tiny but mighty pollinator whose population is rapidly declining. Calling on citizens to #BringTheBuzzBack, Dia offered simple, actionable steps to support bee populations—like planting native flowers, avoiding pesticides, and supporting local beekeepers.

Sharing her video, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress wrote, “A world without bees is a silent one” Did you know that 1 in 4 wild bee species are threatened with extinction? This World Bee Day, I’m shining a light on a tiny hero—the Red Dwarf Bee of North West India. Small in size, but enormous in impact, this beautiful little pollinator plays a vital role in keeping our ecosystems alive and thriving. Sadly, its numbers are declining fast. Over 75% of crops depend on pollination, yet habitat loss, pesticide use, and rising temperatures are silencing nature’s most powerful workers. But hope is not lost. Each of us can help. Let’s #BringTheBuzzBack—one plant, one patch, one choice at a time.”

Dia Mirza added, “Plant native flowers on your balcony, terrace or garden. Say no to pesticides. Support local beekeepers and organic farmers. Even a single square meter of bee-friendly plants can make a difference. Let’s create spaces where bees can thrive. Let’s build a world where their song never fades. Join the movement at beewild.org and follow @beewild.campaign to take action. Bees are not just pollinators, they are poets of the planet. Let’s listen, protect, and act #ForNature #ForPeopleForPlanet #WorldBeeDay #BeeTheChange #BeatPollution #SDGs #GlobalGoals.”

World Bee Day is observed on May 20 each year. The date marks the baptism of Anton Janša in 1734, a trailblazer in modern beekeeping. This global observance aims to highlight the vital importance of bees and other pollinators in sustaining healthy ecosystems and supporting biodiversity.

