December 02, 2025 5:31 AM हिंदी

Dia Mirza says 'December has arrived with hope', kickstarts month with positivity & love

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza seems to be on a nature expedition yet again, with her team.

The actress shared a few pictures of herself on her social media account today wherein she was seen exploring nature.

Mirza captioned the post as, “Kya kabhi khud se roobaroo hue? Kya kabhi apni hi kahaani mein sacchi si muskurahat dhoondi? November ne bahut kuchh sikhaya… Aur December umeed ke saath aaya hai. Yaadein, khwaab, aur dil ka sukoon, sab saath le kar. Do what you love. Love what you do. (Have you ever come face-to-face with yourself? Have you ever searched for a genuine smile in your own story? November taught a lot… And December has arrived with hope. Memories, dreams, and peace of heart — all together. Do what you love. Love what you do.”)

The actress shared an umpteen number of pictures from her nature trail. In one picture, she has captured the mountains, while in another, the actress has managed to showcase the beauty of a simple flower through her lens. The actress, a few days ago, was on a similar nature expedition with her team and had shared some beautiful captures from her trail.

She had captioned the post as, “What is the first thing I do when I get my first few hours off after many loooooooong shoot days? #SeekNature #SunsetKeDivane In one picture the actress was seen clicking pictures of the mountains, while in another she is seen posing amidst the dense forest and scenic nature.

In another picture, Mirza could be seen smiling with her team who accompanied her to the trek.

On the professional front, Dia recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming love story with Rahul Bhat. The actress, a few weeks ago, had also shared glimpses from the wrap-up celebration on her social media account.

The production house too had announced the wrap-up on social media. Sharing the post, Kovid Gupta Films wrote, “A WRAP of epic proportions! Thank you to our wonderful actors, @diamirzaofficial and @itsrahulbhat; director @kanwal.se; producers @sanjay__gulati, @kovidgupta, and @amit.kumar.saxena; and incredible team members!”

The lead pair, Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat, had reposted the images on their respective social media accounts.

–IANS

rd/

