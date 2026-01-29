Dia Mirza reveals 'time slows down when I’m with my boys'

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza used social media to cherish the time when she stood before history, art, and architecture with her two boys- husband Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress posted a couple of photos with Vaibhav and Avyaan from what seemed to be a museum visit.

Dia shared that time slows down for her whenever she is with her boys.

The first pic in the post showed Dia and Avyaan standing in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The post also had the little one enjoying a gala time with her father as he soaked in the history and culture spread across the place.

In the last still, Dia was clicked, sharing a candid laugh with her son in the car.

Revealing what it felt like creating such memories with her loved ones, Dia wrote the caption, “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

- Mahatma Gandhi...Standing before history, art, and architecture… watching our child take it all in. A quiet pause that felt almost like a prayer…(sic)."

"These are the moments that truly enrich us - unhurried contemplation, shared wonder, gentle laughter, and love that needs no words. Time slows down when I’m with my boys. And in that stillness, everything feels exactly as it should", she went on to add.

Dia's social media feed is flooded with such heartfelt memories.

Recently, she was taken over by nostalgia as her blockbuster hit “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” is set to complete 25 years in 2026.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Dia posted a set of images with co-star R. Madhavan from the year 2016.

“This was 2016. On October 19, 2026, it will complete 25 years. A gift that keeps on giving. Name the film. Oh Maddy Maddy, look what showed up? @actormaddy,” she shared the caption.

