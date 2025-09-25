Dia Mirza connects with woman leaders from all sectors: 'Women rise, the world rises'

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Apart from being a celebrated actress, Dia Mirza is also actively involved in various social causes, such as the environment and women's empowerment.

She connected with women leaders from all sectors during the Women Rise For All lunch. The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress shared a few sneak peeks from the event on social media.

Sharing her experience, Dia wrote, "Women rise, and with them, the world rises... For People, For Planet, For Peace. At the Women Rise For All Lunch during #UNGA80, I witnessed the incredible force of women leaders who bring not just wisdom and experience, but also courage and compassion to the table (sic)."

Appreciating all the powerful women from across the globe who participated in the event, she added, "H.E. Amina Mohammed reminded us so powerfully: “In the job that gets done – the done are women. On this panel, women from across the globe brought their unparalleled power:

H.E. Kristrún Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland

H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia

H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia

Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD

Moderated by Caitríona Perry, Chief Anchor, BBC News."

Dia further stated that during the event, she was reminded that leadership is not about dominance, but about service, inclusion, and creating pathways for peace and progress. It is about "Creating an echo chamber of kindness."

"The Women Rise for All network, led by the indomitable Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, is more than a call to action—it is proof that when women lead, the SDGs move closer to reality. Here’s to forging connections, driving collective momentum, and never forgetting that women’s leadership transforms our world (Orange heart emoji)", she concluded.

Pakistani activist and motivational speaker, Muniba Mazari, wrote in the comment section, "What an absolute pleasure to have met you @diamirzaofficial!"

