Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 127 puts India A in command against South Africa A

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel struck his fifth first-class century and second in the match, further strengthening his case for a middle-order spot in next week’s first South Africa Test in Kolkata. His unbeaten 127 rescued a floundering India A innings for the second time in the game, guiding them to 382 for 7 declared, and setting South Africa A a daunting target of 417 to win in a little over three sessions.

At stumps on the penultimate day, the visitors reached 25 for no loss, with openers Lesego Senokwane and Jordan Hermann surviving 11 testing overs from Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj was particularly threatening, troubling Senokwane repeatedly with movement off the seam.

His fiery spell of 6-2-10-0 featured three close caught-behind appeals that were turned down — all correctly adjudged by umpire Akshay Totare — and a nervy leave that narrowly missed the off stump.

Jurel’s innings was a masterclass in composure and control. Coming in with India A tottering at 108 for 4, shortly after captain Rishabh Pant retired hurt on 17 following multiple blows from Tshepo Moreki, Jurel absorbed the pressure before counter-attacking with precision.

Earlier, K.L. Rahul had added just one run to his overnight 26 before being bowled by a nip-backer from Okuhle Cele.

Jurel found a reliable partner in all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who showcased his batting prowess with an attacking 84. The duo added 184 runs for the sixth wicket, turning the innings around. Dropped at slip off his first delivery, Dubey batted with confidence thereafter, using his feet well to loft spinners Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Simmonds down the ground, and sweeping effectively to maintain pressure.

Jurel, meanwhile, remained disciplined, playing close to his body against Moreki’s short-pitched barrage and showing textbook control against spin — either fully forward on the drive or balanced on the back foot for the cut. On 49, he enjoyed a huge slice of luck when a defensive push against Subrayen bounced back onto the stumps but failed to dislodge the bails — a reprieve he capitalised on to reach fifty off 83 balls and later his hundred with authority.

After the second new ball was taken, South Africa A struck quickly as Dubey edged a drive to the slips. Pant returned to bat after his earlier injury and counter-attacked with typical flair, racing to a 65 that included several audacious strokes before top-edging a pull off Tiaan van Vuuren to end the innings.

With Jurel unbeaten on 127 and India A declaring at 382 for 7, the hosts are firmly in control heading into the final day, needing early wickets to press for victory. South Africa A, on the other hand, face an uphill battle to chase 417 or survive three sessions against a potent Indian attack.

Brief scores:

India A 255 & 383/7 decl. in 89.2 overs (Dhruv Jurel 127*, Harsh Dubey 84, Rishabh Pant 65; Okuhle Cele 3-46) lead South Africa A 221 & 25 for no loss in 11 overs (Jordan Hermann 15*) by 391 runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/