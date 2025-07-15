July 15, 2025 12:42 AM हिंदी

Dheeraj Kumar rushed to hospital, diagnosed with pneumonia

Dheeraj Kumar rushed to hospital, diagnosed with pneumonia

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Veteran producer, director, and actor Dheeraj Kumar, who is known for his work in television and films, had a hospital dash on Monday. The actor-producer has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai. The actor is reportedly suffering from acute pneumonia. His condition is critical, and he is currently on ventilator support in the ICU.

In a statement, his family and production team said that doctors are closely monitoring his health, and all necessary medical care is being provided.

“The family requests prayers for his speedy recovery and urges everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time”, they added.

He entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was one of the finalists of a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was the eventual winner.

He acted in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company, Creative Eye and is its chairman and managing director. In the film ‘Swami’, the song ‘Ka Karoon Sajani, Aaye Na Balam’ was picturised on him. He has also worked in other films like ‘Heera Panna’, ‘Raaton Ka Raja’.

Earlier, Dheeraj had attended the inaugural ceremony of ISKCON temple in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. He had praised PM Modi’s efforts in supporting the spread of Sanatan Dharma.

He had earlier said, “I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring. The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in a road accident in Punjab

Centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in a road accident in Punjab

Shoaib Bashir suffers fracture, out of remainder of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series: Report

Bashir suffers fracture, out of remainder of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series: Report

Maharashtra: Nearly 70,000 houses built in Sangli under PM Awas Yojana

Maharashtra: Nearly 70,000 houses built in Sangli under PM Awas Yojana

3rd Test: Moments like this make it all worth it, say Archer on England’s win at Lord’s

3rd Test: Moments like this make it all worth it, say Archer on England’s win at Lord’s

Bharat Vikas Parishad: HM Amit Shah hails it as a bridge between duty and nation-building

Bharat Vikas Parishad: HM Amit Shah hails it as a bridge between duty and nation-building

'Harry Potter reboot': Dominic McLaughlin's first look as the boy wizard out

'Harry Potter reboot': Dominic McLaughlin's first look as the boy wizard out

Attitude of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohhamed Siraj one to learn for all of Indian cricket, says Dinesh Karthik after India lost to England by 22 runs in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Monday. IANS photos

3rd Test: Attitude of Bumrah and Siraj one to learn for all of Indian cricket, says Karthik

India slip to fourth, England second in World Test Championships (WTC) Standings after Lord’s thriller

India slip to fourth, England second in WTC Standings after Lord’s thriller

Just one partnership could’ve changed the game, says India captain Shubman Gill after their narrow defeat to England in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Monday. IANS photos

Just one partnership could’ve changed the game, says Shubman Gill after narrow Lord’s loss

'Don't compel me to take action': Eknath Shinde asks Shiv Sena members to follow discipline amid backlash

'Don't compel me to take action': Eknath Shinde asks Shiv Sena members to follow discipline amid backlash