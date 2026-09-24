September 24, 2026 11:11 AM हिंदी

Dheekshithh Shetty on lending voice for Nani in 'The Paradise': This is something I’ve done for the first time ever!

Dheekshithh Shetty on lending voice for Nani in 'The Paradise': This is something I’ve done for the first time ever! (Photo: Dheekhshithh Shetty/X)

Bangalore, Sep 24 (IANS) Disclosing that this was the first time that he had lent his voice to a character he hadn't performed himself, actor Dheekshithh Shetty, who has lent his voice for Nani's character Jadal in the Kannada version of 'The Paradise', has said that he had tried his best to do justice to what Nani had created on screen.

Taking to his social media platforms to pen an appreciation post for the team of director Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise', Dheekshithh Shetty wrote, "PARADISE!! The amount of hard work, dedication and madness that has gone into this film is insane!"

He went on to compliment both director Srikanth Odela and actor Nani for the film they had made. He wrote, "@odela_srikanth sir, hats off to you for creating and pulling off a world like this. And @NameisNani sir, the depth you carry through your performance is truly unmatchable. It was a challenge and a privilege to give life to JADAL in the Kannada version. A big shoutout to @SLVCinemasOffl for backing a project like this with such a strong vision."

The Kannada actor then went on to share his experience of lending his voice for Nani's character in the Kannada version of the film.

He wrote, "And this is something I’ve done for the first time ever, giving my voice to a character I didn’t perform myself. JADAL! As an actor, this felt very different. I wasn’t on screen, but I had to find the emotion, pain, intensity and soul of the character through my voice. I’ve tried my best to do justice to what Nani sir has created on screen. Hope you guys enjoy listening to Jadal in Kannada."

He went on to conclude the post, saying, "Catch PARADISE in your nearest theatres and now in Kannada too! #theparadisemovie #nani #paradise #dheekshithshetty."

For the unaware, 'The Paradise', which features Nani and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The film is slated for release on September 24 and had its premieres on September 23.

--IANS

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