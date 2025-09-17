September 17, 2025 3:15 PM हिंदी

Dharmendra reveals how PM Modi boosted his courage during a health scare

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Bollywood legend Dharmendra shared a heartfelt recollection of how the Prime Minister personally called him when he was unwell.

The actor revealed that Modi’s words of encouragement gave him immense courage and strength. In a video message, the ‘Sholay’ actor commended PM Modi’s vision. In the video, Dharmendra said in Hindi, “You are one of India’s great sons, who has nurtured and uplifted the nation. Today, I also salute the great mother who gave birth to such a remarkable son. Since your arrival, the face of our country has transformed in so many ways—it brings immense happiness. Today is your birthday, and I’m sure everyone is wishing you well. I, too, extend my heartfelt congratulations.”

“I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know why, but I feel a deep affection for you. A few days ago, when I was a little unwell, you personally called and encouraged me, saying, ‘Dharmendra, stay strong.’ Your words gave me tremendous courage and energy. I was overjoyed that our Prime Minister reached out personally to wish me and inquire about my health. It felt like your care and love were truly with me.”

The veteran actor added, “From young children to elders, you have won everyone’s heart. You have treated Bharat Mata not just as a mother, but have shown her the love of a devoted son. That is why your love for the motherland is so profound.”

Dharmendra concluded by saying, “Even from afar, whenever I saw you, I felt a surge of energy. No matter where India stood—third, or lower—you were always determined to lead our country to the number one position. Your mother has instilled in you a deep sense of patriotism, which makes you love this nation even more. Once again, I wish you a very happy birthday. I may be older than you, but I bow to you and pray for your long life and good health.”

