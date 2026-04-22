'Exposes growing desperation within Trinamool': Dharmendra Pradhan slams Abhishek Banerjee over remarks on HM

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reacted to Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's choice of words against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and called it an "empty threat delivered in full public view" which "exposes growing desperation".

He posted the response on social media platform X earlier in the day.

"Such language only exposes the growing desperation within the Trinamool leadership. When an election campaign is answered with intimidation and street-level provocation, it confirms exactly what the people of West Bengal have endured for years under this (Trinamool Congress) regime," Pradhan wrote.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji has spoken of democracy, security and accountable governance. The response from Mr. @abhishekaitc has been yet another empty threat delivered in full public view. Bengal deserves political discourse, not intimidation; leadership, not political muscle-flexing," he added.

He concluded his response by saying, "The people of Bengal are watching closely, and every such statement only strengthens their resolve to reject the politics of fear and stand firmly for democratic change."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was responding to the Abhishek Banerjee's comments made on X on Sunday, saying: "Those who were once banished from their own home state and declared 'tadipar' are now coming to Bengal and openly threatening our people to stay indoors on April 23 and April 29. Following their leader's cue, BJP's 'letheil vahini' or musclemen is going door-to-door, terrorising ordinary citizens and threatening Trinamool Congress workers."

"It has come to my notice that these (BJP) goondas barged into the residence of a Trinamool Congress supporter in Sabang, Sathi Gorai Kuila, and abused and intimidated her in the presence of her two-year-old daughter. The BJP, drunk on arrogance, seems to believe that bullets and terror can achieve what ballots cannot," the Trinamool Congress General Secretary had claimed.

Later, referring to poll mandate as "the perfect antidote", Abhishek Banerjee warned that it will be "administered democratically, by the people themselves".

Terming BJP leaders as "outsiders", the Trinamool Congress General Secretary went on to "openly challenge the 'Bangla-Birodhi Bohiragotos' (anti-Bengal outsiders) to be here, in Bengal, on May 4, when that happens. There will be Rabindrasangeet. There will be DJ music. Make sure you don't miss it".

The Assembly elections will be held in West Bengal in two phases, on April 23 and on April 29. Results are scheduled to be declared on May 4.

--IANS

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