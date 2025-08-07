Male skeleton, bones found at Dharmasthala digging sites; sent to FSL: Confirms K'taka HM

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 7 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has confirmed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass grave case in the temple town of Dharmasthala in Mangaluru district has recovered a male skeleton and human bones from the marked burial sites, which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Home Minister Parameshwara stated, "The unknown complainant claimed that he had buried dead bodies at 13 locations. Based on his revelations, the SIT excavated the sites. At the sixth location, a male skeleton was recovered, and at the 13th point, nothing has been found yet. Apart from this, multiple bones were recovered from a new spot."

"All these aspects are being taken into consideration, and the human remains have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory," HM Parameshwara said.

This is the first official statement regarding the recovery of human remains in the alleged Dharmasthala murders case.

When asked whether the SIT would excavate more locations after the 13 marked burial sites, Parameshwara responded that the SIT would decide.

"We will not interfere in their decisions. If they find there is truth to the claims, they will proceed accordingly. If there are inconsistencies, they will question the complainant for accurate information. The government will not issue any directives," he stated.

Regarding the recent clashes in Dharmasthala and attacks on media personnel, HM Parameshwara said, "We have received a report about a clash between two groups in Dharmasthala on Wednesday. I have directed the authorities to look into the matter and submit a complete report explaining why the incident occurred, who is responsible, and what their intent was. We can see that tensions are rising, but the reasons are still unclear."

He added, "Members of the local community had demanded an SIT probe. We took their request seriously and formed the SIT. The unknown complainant, while giving a statement before the Magistrate under Section 164, claimed to have buried hundreds of bodies. As there was a magisterial instruction to investigate everything he deposed, we took serious note and initiated action."

"The SIT excavated 13 sites as per the complainant’s statement. A male skeleton was recovered at the sixth site, and nothing is found yet at the 13th. Additional bones were recovered from a new location. All recovered remains have been sent to the FSL for analysis," he reiterated.

"In the aftermath, a clash broke out between two groups in Dharmasthala. Cases and counter-cases have been registered. We have directed a thorough probe into the matter," he said.

Commenting on the reported attack on journalists and cameramen, HM Parameshwara said, "It is being said that two groups are involved. Complaints have been filed from both sides, and they are being investigated. Further legal action will be initiated by the SIT and local police."

Responding to another question, he stated, "At this stage, individual statements are not important. What matters is that the SIT must conduct a scientific and technologically advanced investigation so that the truth comes out. That is the mandate we have given them. Raising questions now serves no purpose."

"We have entrusted the SIT with full responsibility. Their main job is to submit a comprehensive report. There are conflicting opinions — some say the SIT is doing a good job, while others criticize it. Some have suggested using Ground Penetrating Radar technology. But can an investigation be conducted based solely on public suggestions?" he questioned.

"The police are capable and will handle the matter efficiently," he concluded.

In a major development on July 11, 2025 an unidentified complainant — who claimed he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala — appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault. According to him, the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse.

These revelations have sent shockwaves across Karnataka and the country.

Following the claims, a retired Supreme Court judge and several activists had demanded a Supreme Court or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the case, which may involve the deaths of multiple women, girls, and destitute men.

--IANS

mka/rad