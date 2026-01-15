January 15, 2026 1:20 PM हिंदी

Dhanush's film with director Vignesh Raja titled 'Kara'

Dhanush's film with director Vignesh Raja titled 'Kara' (Photo Credit: Vels Film International/X)

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Raja's film, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, have announced the title of the eagerly awaited action entertainer as 'Kara' on the festival day of Pongal.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#D54 is #கர. #HappyPongal. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

The makers also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush is seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

Director Vignesh Raja, on his X timeline, wrote, "D54 is Kara. An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer. #D54 is #Kara. #HappyPongal #HappySankranti. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

It may be recalled that the makers had sometime ago, released a still of Dhanush from the film. The production house had shared the picture on social media, saying, "Straight from the sets of #D54 - Shoot in progress! @dhanushkraja". The picture showed Dhanush speaking from an STD booth.

The film, which was tentatively being referred to as #D54 until now, features Mamitha Baiju as the heroine.

The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.

More significantly, the story of the film has been jointly penned by writer Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, the creators of the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller 'Por Thozhil'.

Writer Alfred Prakash, who has been good friends with director Vignesh Raja, had in an earlier interview disclosed that both Vignesh and he understood each other very well.

The writers, who had taken four years to come up with the final version of 'Por Thozil', believe that it is better when two people write a story together as each writer can use the other as a sounding board to test one's ideas.

--IANS

mkr/

