January 28, 2026 2:08 PM हिंदी

Dhanush offers prayers along with his sons at Tirupati

Dhanush offers prayers along with sons at Tirupati (Photo Credit: IANS/Video grab)

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Well known Tamil actor and producer Dhanush, along with his sons Linga and Yatra, offered prayers at the world famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirupati on Wednesday.

A video clip of the actor and his sons being mobbed by fans, eager to click selfies with the star, has now gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Dhanush has a number of projects lined up including the eagerly awaited period film 'Kara', being directed by Vignesh Raja who is best known for his gripping crime thriller 'Por Thozhil'.

Produced on a massive scale by Vels Film International Limited, the film is being backed by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh as producer, with his daughter Kushmitha Ganesh serving as co-producer. Set in the 1990s, ‘Kara’ traces the journey of a young man named Karasaami and unfolds as an emotionally rooted thriller layered with mystery and suspense.

The makers had, only recently, released a poster of the film in which Dhanush is seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

Last year, the makers had released another still of Dhanush from the film. The production house had shared the picture on social media, saying, "Straight from the sets of #D54 - Shoot in progress! @dhanushkraja". The picture showed Dhanush speaking from an STD booth.

The film, which was tentatively being referred to as #D54 initially, features Mamitha Baiju as the heroine. The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.

--IANS

mkr/

