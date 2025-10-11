Dhanashree and Arjun argue in ‘Rise and Fall’ as tensions flare up

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) The recent episode of the streaming reality show ‘Rise and Fall’ saw tensions flaring up as the show inches to the season finale.

While the contestants play their games individually, they were required to join hands to increase the penthouse price pot. To add the money to the prize pot, the rulers had to unanimously agree on one name from the workers for each question card.

One of the cards read as “Rulers ke anusar workers meh se dhokebaz worker kaun hai?” Arjun put his choice forward and said, “Filhilal toh mujhe Aditya lag raha hai. Kissi ne expect nahi kia tha woh aisa karega, aur usne aisi chiz kardi jiske waje se ek ultimate ruler nahi bana, aur kisika ticket to finale nikal gaya (For now, I think it's Aditya. Kissi didn't expect him to do that, and he did something that prevented him from becoming the ultimate ruler, and someone's ticket to the finale was taken away)”.

Dhanashree took his side, as she said, “Wo unki strategy thi”. Arjun didn’t back down, as firmly put his point across, as he said, “har dhokebazi strategy hi hoti hai. Sabse badi dhokebazzi agar iss show meh ab tak jo hui hai (Every cheater has the same strategy. The biggest deception in this show so far has been)”.

Dhanashree went on to say, “Par ab tak unhone nahi kia hai (He hasn’t done it yet)”. Arbaz concurred with Dhanashree. While Arbaz and Dhanshree made their point, and Dhanashree gave Aditya and Aakriti’s name, Arjun got annoyed and said, “Aap apas mein discuss mat karo na, individual game hai (Don't discuss among yourselves, it's an individual game)”.

Dhanshree raised her pitch, and said, “Mere liye dono equal hai, dono ne dhokebazzi ki hai challenges mein (For me, both are equal; both cheated in the challenges)”.

The discussion turned heated and intense until they all finally agreed to write Aditya’s name. The argument didn’t stop there, adding names on the remaining cards became a storm of frustration and rising tempers.

At the penthouse Arbaz and Dhanashree discussed the explosive red room argument, where she said, “Arey yeh choti choti chizo mein, bachha hai yeh. Choti choti chizo pe ladta hai ye. Irritating yaar, tum khelo na game, but irritate maat karo. Aaj toh mehne bola aaj meh isko cchodungi he nahi ("He's a kid, he fights over little things. It's irritating, you play the game, but don't be annoying. Today I had to say, I wouldn't let him go)”.

Rulers and workers are now set to play their individual cutthroat games, to walk ahead of their friends and foes in the tower.

‘Rise and Fall’ is available on Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television.

