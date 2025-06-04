June 04, 2025 6:33 PM हिंदी

Dhamaal 4 director calls Esha Gupta 'great actor' as she joins the cast opposite Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) The cast of the much-anticipated laughter ride "Dhamaal 4" has received a new addition. Actress Esha Gupta has been paired opposite Ajay Devgn in Indra Kumar's directorial.

Refreshing your memory, Esha was also a part of the previous installment of the "Dhamaal" franchise, "Dhamaal 3", where she successfully made her presence felt in a special appearance as Prachi.

Director Indra Kumar was all praises for Esha as he called her a great actress and a fantastic person during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Spilling his excitement about reuniting with the diva, Indra told IANS, “We are really happy that Esha Gupta is back in 'Dhamaal 4', as she was also a part of our franchise 'Dhamaal 3'. She is a great actor and a fantastic person. Working with her is a pleasure.”

While Esha was seen doing a cameo in "Dhamaal 3", she is expected to play a crucial role in the latest installment of the franchise. However, the details of her role have been kept under wraps for now.

The team is filming this forthcoming comedy-drama in Mumbai at the moment. Before this, the first schedule of the movie was shot in Malshej Ghat of Maharashtra.

The project has already booked an Eid 2026 release.

Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" enjoys a stellar cast with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles, along with others.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with Devgn Films, "Dhamaal 4" is being backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The primary installment in the "Dhamaal" franchise made it to the cinema halls on September 7, 2007. This was followed by the sequel "Double Dhamaal" in 2011, and the third installment "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

--IANS

pm/

