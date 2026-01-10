DFS interventions help improve financial health of Indian banking sector: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The strategic interventions by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has improved the financial health and robustness of banking sector significantly, with gross NPA ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) declining to 2.22 per cent and that of scheduled commercial banks (PSBs) declining to 2.58 per cent, an official statement said on Saturday.

Furthermore, the Provision coverage ratio (PCR) of SCBs increased from 49.31 per cent in March 2015 to a healthy 93.14 per cent in March 2025.

During FY 2024-25, SCBs have recorded highest ever aggregate net profit of Rs 4.01 lakh crore. PSBs have also recorded highest ever aggregate net profit of Rs 1.78 lakh crore during FY 2024-25.

Further, the net profit of PSBs during the first half of FY 2025-26 was Rs 0.94 lakh crore.

Global deposits and global advances of PSBs increased from 71.95 lakh crore and 56.16 lakh crore in March 2015 to 146.27 lakh crore and 114.85 lakh crore, respectively in September 2025.

“PSBs declared dividend of Rs 34,990 crore (Gol share Rs 22,699 crore) in FY 2024-25 against total dividend of Rs 27,830 crore to shareholders (GoI share Rs 18,013 crore) in FY 2023-24,” according to an official statement.

In digital payments, the DFS has strengthened its leadership role, driving consistent growth through the DIGIDHAN Mission.

The total digital payment transactions volume increased to 22,831 crore in FY 2024-25 at a CAGR of 41 per cent, from 2,071 crore in FY 2017-18. The value of transactions has grown from Rs 1,962 lakh crore to Rs 3,509 lakh crore, according to a Ministry of Finance statement.

“Financial inclusion remains a top priority, with initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, MUDRA, Stand Up India, and Atal Pension Yojana, NPS Vatsalya making significant progress. As of 2025, these schemes and policy initiatives have expanded their reach, ensuring that millions of citizens, especially from marginalised communities, gain access to essential banking, insurance, and pension services,” the statement explained.

