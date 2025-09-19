September 19, 2025 6:08 PM हिंदी

Devoleena Bhattacharjee pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg, recalls growing up with his songs

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee penned an emotional note as she mourned the demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

Calling him her ‘childhood hero’ and ‘guiding light,’ she recalled growing up with his songs that shaped her dreams and emotions, while describing his legacy as eternal for every Assamese soul. In her note on Instagram, Devoleena expressed that words fail her and it is hard to accept his absence. She recalled that she grew up listening to his songs—dreaming, smiling, and even crying through them.

Sharing Zubeen Garg’s picture, the ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress captioned it as, “Today, words fail me… my heart aches to even believe that Zubeen da is no more. For me, he was never just a childhood hero -he was a guiding light, a voice that healed, inspired, and celebrated life in every form.”

“Through his songs, I grew up, I dreamt, I smiled, and I cried. He gave us not just music, but a way of living - fearless, passionate, and full of love for our roots. His voice carried the fragrance of our land, the rhythm of our hearts, and the hope of our people.”

“Zubeen da, you were, are, and will forever remain a part of me… of every Assamese soul. Your absence is unbearable, but your legacy is eternal. Thank you for being our pride, our voice, our Zubeen da. Jote Thaka Xukhot Thaka Zubeen Da Om Shanti #zubeengarg,” added Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Renowned Assamese singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has tragically passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was pulled out of the water by the Singapore police and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, he could not be saved.

Zubeen Garg, best known for his track, ‘Ya Ali,’ made his mark across Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi film and music industries. He had lend his voice to over 40 languages and dialects. For several years, he was regarded as the highest-paid singer from Assam.

--IANS

ps/

