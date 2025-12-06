December 06, 2025 11:54 PM हिंदी

Devoleena Bhattacharjee experiences a cocktail of emotions during the Griha Pravesh of her dream house

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee experienced a cocktail of emotions as she stepped into her dream home with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, and son Joy.

The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress took to her official Insta handle and posted a set of photos from the Greh Pravesh ceremony in her new home. Posing in an elegant saree, Devoleena was seen performing the puja.

The album comprised a few perfect family pics, the Greh Pravesh ceremony, and also the ritual where the milk is spilled on the stove.

Expressing her delight at realizing her long-held dream, she wrote on social media, "Some dreams take time, courage and a lot of belief. Standing in our dream home today, I feel every emotion possible — thankful for the journey, the lessons, and the blessings that brought us here. (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart, and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

Devoleena has been treating her Insta Fam with sneak peeks into her life with her son, reflecting both the joys and challenges of being a mother.

In November, as her little bundle of joy turned one year old, Devoleena penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her son.

In an attempt to put the deep bond she feels with her little one into words, she worte, "My world fits perfectly in my arms Can’t believe he’s almost one… my baby, my whole heart #emotional #devoleena #momson #joy."

In another post, Devoleena revealed how motherhood has transformed her life. Calling the experience both exhausting and beautiful, she penned, “They say motherhood changes you… and it truly does. There’s no schedule, no pause button, no “me time”….just endless love, tiny giggles, and days that start and end with this little soul. It’s messy, it’s tiring, it’s imperfect — but it’s also the most beautiful chapter of my life. Every second with him reminds me why it’s all worth it. #motherhood #devoleena.”

--IANS

pm/

