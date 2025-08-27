Denzel Washington: I don’t watch movies

August 27, 2025 12:29 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Two time Oscar winner Denzel Washington made the surprising revelation that he doesn’t like to watch movies and is tired of them.

Washington joined GQ for a video interview with his “Highest 2 Lowest” director Spike Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky.

“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington said, reports Variety.com.

The star added: “I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies. … I’m tired of movies. Yeah.”

When Lee asked Washington how many movies he’s made, the actor responded: “Too many. I think 50!”

“Highest 2 Lowest” marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee following “Mo’ Better Blues” (1990), “Malcolm X” (1992), “He Got Game” (1998) and “Inside Man” (2006). Washington was nominated for the best actor Oscar for “Malcolm X,” an award Lee maintains Washington should’ve won.

Washington went viral earlier this summer for saying no acting decision he makes in his career has to do with winning awards.

“I don’t do it for Oscars. I don’t care about that kind of stuff,” Washington said on the “Jake’s Takes” podcast.

“I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s time when I won and shouldn’t have won and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward.”

Washington continued: “I’m not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one. I’m not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, (Oscars) aren’t going to do me a bit of good.”

“Highest 2 Lowest” is a crime thriller film. It is an English-language remake and reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 Japanese film High and Low, itself based on the 1959 novel King's Ransom by Ed McBain. The film also stars Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky, John Douglas Thompson, Dean Winters, LaChanze, Princess Nokia, and Ice Spice.

