Denise Richards sheds light on last straw in abusive marriage

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Denise Richards has said that the alleged abuse that she suffered at the hands of Aaron Phypers was a "slow burn".

The actress split from her husband last July after six years of marriage amid allegations of abusive behaviour and the 55-year-old actress has now spoken of the moment she knew there was "no hope" left for their relationship, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Making a return to the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, the actress was asked about pictures of her black eye that were included when she requested a restraining order against Aaron, who has denied all the allegations of physical abuse, in July.

Erika Jayne said, "I wanted to talk to you about the black eye I saw. I'm going to say this, 'That can't be a one time thing’”.

Denise said, "No, that's the truth. It started a while ago. It was a slow burn though. My dad asked me, he said, 'Why didn’t you tell me?' I said, 'I can’t share this and stay with a person’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress recalled how she had had a seven-and-a-half hour operation and then Aaron had helped her to the toilet because she "couldn't even walk" alone.

But while sitting on the toilet, the actress alleged Aaron tried to get hold of her phone and "hit" her on the side of her head, then she started "crying" when her drain hit the toilet paper holder.

She said, "That's when I really knew there's no hope at ever salvaging this marriage at all. I just wanted to get through my surgeries, and I almost rescheduled my second one, and I said, 'I cannot go through what I went through’. Here I am”.

The actress was then asked what had happened on 4 July, the date Aaron had listed as when they had separated in his divorce filing.

She said, "That weekend was awful. It was f****** awful”. The actress, who has daughters Sami, 21, and 20-year-old Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and 14-year-old Eloise, who she adopted as a baby, claimed she was hit twice.

