Demi Lovato says queer spaces feels ‘safe’ to her

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Singer Demi Lovato has revealed why she feels “safe” in queer spaces.

The 33-year-old pop star told PAPER magazine: “My connection with queer club culture is... I love going out with my friends. I love dancing, and I love doing that in queer spaces because it feels safe to me.”

She continued: “If I were to go to a straight club, it just doesn't feel as safe. I feel there's more danger. I feel like when I go to a queer space, I know that I'm with my friends. I'm know I’ll have a great time.”

Lovato, who identifies as pansexual and decided to readopt she/her pronouns because explaining they/them to people was "exhausting", added: “I just have always felt safer in queer spaces, and I think that's because queer people have a way of living so authentically that it makes me feel like I can live authentically."

Growing up in Dallas, Texas meant Lovato dealt with "a lot of religious shame" when she came out.

She said: "Being queer myself, having people around me that make me feel safe to be myself is something I always longed for as a kid in Texas.

“As a queer kid in Texas, I had a lot of religious shame around coming out, and I think that's because growing up in the Bible belt … or maybe Texas isn’t in the Bible belt, but you know what I mean. Same thing. So now I get to go out, and I get to live authentically and be myself, and it feels amazing.”

The singer, who is married to fellow musician Jutes, loves the reaction her music receives from her LGBTQ+ fans.

She said: “I'm celebrating with my music, too, you know? I went to a queer party and played Kiss. It went really great. I’m so happy with how everyone loved it.”

Her upcoming album "It's Not That Deep" reflects how much "lighter" her life has become.

She told the publication: "I'm in a place in my life where my energy feels very light. I just got married. The tone of my life is lighter. I wanted a project that reflected that."

