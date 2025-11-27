November 27, 2025 1:00 AM हिंदी

Delighted that India won bid to host Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his congratulations to the "people of India" after the nation was officially awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Amdavad (Ahmedabad) declared as the host city. This landmark declaration was made during the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday.

has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!" posted Narendra Modi on X.

The Amdavad 2030 organisers will work with Commonwealth Sport and international federations to finalise a programme of 15–17 sports aligned with the recent Sport Programme Review, with additional disciplines such as cricket T20, shooting, hockey, wrestling, judo, rugby sevens, and 3x3 basketball under consideration, besides the option for two new sports proposed by the host.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited PM Narendra Modi for the achievement of turning Bharat into a global sports hotspot.

"Congratulations to every citizen as India wins the prestigious bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This is a testament to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for turning our Bharat into a global sports hotspot. Through penance spanning over a decade, Modi Ji has developed world-class sports infrastructure and uplifted our nation’s potential through effective governance and seamless teamwork," Amit Shah posted on X.

India had won a total of 101 medals, including 38 gold medals in the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, with 30 medals coming from shooting alone. In the 2022 edition, India bagged 61 medals, including 22 gold. Shooting was not included in the Birmingham edition.

Ahmedabad is the second Indian city and the third in Asia to host the Commonwealth Games. The next edition of the Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2026. The previous edition was held in Birmingham in 2022.

