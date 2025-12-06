December 06, 2025 10:53 AM हिंदी

Delhi wrapped in smog as AQI hits 333; IMD issues cold wave alert for today

Delhi wrapped in smog as AQI hits 333; IMD issues cold wave alert for today

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) A thick blanket of smog covered the national Capital on Saturday, pushing Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) to 333, firmly in the ‘very poor’ category and slightly higher than Friday. The worsening pollution arrived alongside a sharp dip in temperatures, intensifying winter conditions across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for December 6, warning that minimum temperatures will hover around 8–9 degrees Celsius through December 10 amid shallow fog. The department added that Friday marked the coldest December morning of the season so far, with the mercury dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius — nearly four degrees below normal.

CPCB data recorded at 7 am showed Mundka reporting the worst air quality with an AQI of 381. Of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations, 35 registered readings in the ‘very poor’ category, while four reported ‘poor’ air quality. IGI Airport recorded an AQI of 263.

Stations showing ‘very poor’ air quality included RK Puram (364), Punjabi Bagh (348), Chandni Chowk (348), Rohini (374), Vivek Vihar (309), Bawana (375), Siri Fort (343), Wazirpur (359), Anand Vihar (366), Ashok Vihar (348) and Sonia Vihar (352).

Locations reporting ‘poor’ air quality were NSIT Dwarka (260), Mandir Marg (256), IGI Airport (263) and Aya Nagar (289).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s air quality fluctuated significantly through the week. The AQI stood at 279 on Sunday, rose to 304 on Monday, and spiked to 372 on Tuesday — nearing the ‘severe’ category. It eased to 342 on Wednesday, stayed in the ‘very poor’ range at 304 on Thursday and improved slightly to 327 on Friday.

Humidity levels peaked at 100 per cent on Friday morning before settling at 68 per cent by evening. The IMD said shallow fog is likely to persist, with temperatures on Saturday expected to range between 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius.

