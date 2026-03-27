March 27, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Delhi Speaker hails adoption of PAC reports by House after 15-year gap

Delhi Speaker hails adoption of PAC reports by House after 15-year gap

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Criticising the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday hailed the adoption of the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) reports by the House after a gap of over 15 years.

Addressing members, Gupta said, “As you are all aware, the previous government failed to lay the copies of the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports before the House, and the PAC was practically rendered defunct.”

He said that during the entire period of 15 years, not a single report was presented to the House. “However, all CAG reports received by the government have now been laid before the House and referred to the PAC and COGU (Committee on Government Undertakings),” he said.

Pointing to the importance of PAC in ensuring transparent and corruption-free governance, the Speaker said the PAC is one of the most vital committees of this House, entrusted with the critical responsibility of ensuring executive and financial accountability.

“I am pleased that the Delhi Legislative Assembly has successfully brought the PAC back on track,” he said, complementing Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government.

In a span of one year, the PAC has successfully submitted three reports based on CAG findings regarding Health, Excise, and Vehicular Pollution, he said.

“I congratulate the Chairperson and the members of the PAC for this commendable effort,” he said.

The Speaker also appreciated the Committee's efforts, saying, "It has made very substantive recommendations based on its findings and has reported that departments have already begun implementing corrective measures to rectify the irregularities and deficiencies identified in their functioning.”

He said in accordance with parliamentary traditions and conventions, departments are required to submit their Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on the recommendations made by the PAC.

“Therefore, all concerned departments are hereby directed to submit their ATNs within the stipulated timeframe mentioned in the reports. The Legislative Assembly Secretariat is also directed to immediately forward these reports to the respective departments for further necessary action,” said Gupta.

--IANS

rch/dpb

LATEST NEWS

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin (Credit: PV Sindhu/Instagram)

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17 (Photo Credit: Vaishnavi Films/X)

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls (File image)

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Monalisa row: Director Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to suppress issue of love Jihad

Monalisa interfaith marriage row: Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to supress 'Love-Jihad' issue

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai' (Photo Credit: Sunainaa/X)

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai'

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals