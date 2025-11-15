November 15, 2025 1:17 PM हिंदी

Delhi-NCR turns into gas chamber as pollution remains in 'severe' category, AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas

Delhi pollution remains in 'severe' category, crosses 400-mark in several areas

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'severe' category on Saturday as the residents woke up to another day of choking smog. The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) recorded the city's AQI at 386, while private air quality monitor AQI.in pegged it at 470.

This corresponds to the effect of smoking 12 cigarettes daily on your lungs. A thick veil of haze covered the skyline, making it difficult to see buildings and major roads in the morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) readings, several areas in the city witnessed 'very poor' or 'severe' pollution levels -- Ashok Vihar reported an AQI of 415, CRRI Mathura Road 365, Burari Crossing 383, Chandni Chowk 419, Bawana 441, Jahangirpuri 422, Dwarka Sector-8 393, JLN Stadium 389, ITO 418, Mundka 426, Najafgarh 385, Patparganj 399, Rohini 423, Punjabi Bagh 405, Narela 418, Wazirpur 447, RK Puram 406, Siri Fort 495, Vivek Vihar 418 and Sonia Vihar 410.

According to the Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI recorded at 5:30 AM was 386. The variation in AQI readings is a result of the different parameters being monitored and the locations of the air quality monitoring stations.

Due to persistently high pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has maintained Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) throughout Delhi-NCR.

The measures implemented under this stage comprise limitations on construction projects, brick kilns, stone crushers, and other operations that emit high levels of pollution.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has instructed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to submit a status report regarding the actions implemented to reduce stubble burning, which is a significant factor in the air pollution problem in the Delhi-NCR area.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, which has been monitoring measures to curb air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, took note of submissions highlighting worsening conditions despite enforcement of the GRAP.

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

1st Test: Gill being monitored, decision on participation to depend on progress, says BCCI

1st Test: Gill being monitored, decision on participation to depend on progress, says BCCI

Surbhi Chandna reveals why she stepped away from television

Surbhi Chandna reveals why she stepped away from television

Farhan Akhtar's ‘120 Bahadur’ to have special public preview to mark Battle of Rezang La's 63rd anniversary

Farhan Akhtar's ‘120 Bahadur’ to have special public preview to mark Battle of Rezang La's 63rd anniversary

Indian community steps up for relief efforts in hurricane-hit Jamaica

Indian community steps up for relief efforts in hurricane-hit Jamaica

IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan suggests Punjab add backup options for Chahal and Arshdeep

IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan suggests Punjab add backup options for Chahal and Arshdeep

Ravindra Jadeja joins elite list, completes unique double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja joins elite list, completes unique double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests

IndiGo to launch flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport from Dec 25

IndiGo to start flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport from Dec 25

Bollywood gives veteran actress Kamini Kaushal’s funeral a miss, family performs last rites

Bollywood gives veteran actress Kamini Kaushal’s funeral a miss, family performs last rites

DPDPA Rules 2025: Experts welcome India’s first digital privacy law

DPDPA Rules 2025: Experts welcome India’s first digital privacy law

Farah Khan shares glimpse from Barjatya style baby shower of Rajkumar and Patralekha

Farah Khan shares glimpse from Barjatya style baby shower of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa