Delhi: NDMC to build 27-metre clock tower at Talkatora roundabout

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will construct a clock tower at the Talkatora roundabout as a grand architectural landmark, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

He said that the clock tower would be approximately 27 metre tall and feature a 2-meter clock.

Chahal stated that the project has received approval from the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and aims to establish a distinct identity within Lutyens' Delhi.

The NDMC Vice Chairman added that most municipal bodies across the country have iconic clock towers as their symbols, and now NDMC will also develop such a grand architectural landmark.

The structure will have an octagonal design, constructed using RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete), and will be adorned with a layer of clay bricks.

The surrounding area will feature granite flooring, steel railings, and marble decorations. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.3 crore, and the target is to complete construction by December 2025.

Chahal said: “Clock towers are not just timekeeping devices; they are also symbols of a city's identity, heritage, and architectural significance. Historically, they have played a vital role in providing public time information.”

This clock tower will not only serve as a new attraction for Lutyens' Delhi but also mark the entry point into the NDMC area from nearby MCD regions such as Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, he said.

The tower will include internal stairs to facilitate maintenance and repairs. For safety, railings will be installed around the tower, and the base will be decorated with marble, he said.

Chahal added that the project is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047" and reflects the national mission of beautifying Indian cities and preserving cultural heritage.

This grand architectural structure in the NDMC area will not only provide timekeeping but also stand as a symbol of national pride, cultural identity, and urban elegance, he said.

--IANS

rch/pgh