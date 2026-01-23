Delhi Metro services to start early at 3.00 am on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) As the nation prepares to celebrate the Republic Day, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3.00 a.m. on all lines on January 26 (Monday). This special arrangement has been made to facilitate the smooth movement of people to Kartavya Path and enable them to witness the Republic Day celebrations.

According to the Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), trains will operate at intervals of 15 minutes on all lines from 3.00 a.m. to 6.00 a.m. to ensure convenient and hassle-free travel for commuters. After 6.00 a.m., the Metro services will follow the regular timetable for the rest of the day.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys and make use of the early morning Metro services to avoid last-minute inconvenience, especially those heading towards Kartavya Path to attend the national celebrations.

In addition, parking facilities at Metro stations across the entire network will remain fully operational on Republic Day, providing added convenience to commuters and visitors attending the celebrations in the national capital.

Republic Day commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking India’s transition from a British dominion to a sovereign democratic republic. The first Republic Day was celebrated in 1950, and the count has continued annually since then.

This year, India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day, observed as a national holiday across the country, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and patriotic events organised in government offices, schools, and local communities nationwide.

The Kartavya Path in New Delhi will host the customary grand military and cultural parade to commemorate the occasion. The parade will feature marching contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces, along with vibrant tableaux presented by various states, Union Territories, and Central ministries. A first-of-its-kind ‘battle array’ formation will also be showcased, depicting military units moving in an operational sequence rather than as a static display. New units, including the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, will be part of this year’s line-up.

The national capital has already begun extensive preparations, including traffic advisories and parade rehearsals. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa will attend the celebrations as chief guests, highlighting the strengthening ties between India and the European Union. The two leaders are also expected to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions the following day.

